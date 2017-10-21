Digital advice for global growth

Google has been running its very successful Digital Garage initiative in Sheffield, helping companies make the best of the internet.

Here May King Tsang a digital coach at Google delivers some tips for Dewsbury-based firms:

1. You want to reach more customers: You may have looked into markets abroad and are now considering selling to Europe or further afield.

It’s important you learn about the target market and find out how best to reach them.

A new tool at https://marketfinder.thinkwithgoogle.com/intl/en/ will help with your global research.

2. Marketing without getting lost in translation: You might need to translate and localise your website’s content and while automated translation services are great tools, they can’t always be 100 %accurate so it might be worth investing in a native speaker to check you have it accurately written and with the right tone.

3. Think about your infrastructure: Make sure you have the systems in place to properly support your expansion into international markets. Make sure you have considered shipping requirements, taxes and any legal or regulatory issues.

Make sure you map out your plan in advance to fully explore international expansion.

For free training on these topics, head to Google’s Digital Garage on Barker’s Pool Sheffield in the city centre until the end of October or visit g.co/digitalgarage for free tutorials.

Also, log on to this fantastic Government resource for further information on exporting: www.export.great.gov.uk