Dewsbury care home still rated ‘inadequate’ after second visit inside six months

A Dewsbury care home remains in special measures after being rated as ‘inadequate’ for the second time in six months.

The service at Aston Manor, on Moorlands Road, “was not safe” according to a report published by the health watchdog CQC.

The unannounced visits came in September – the home was previously visited by inspectors in April when it was also deemed “inadequate”.

The home specialises in people suffering from dementia.

The latest report says that “some improvement had been made, but it was not sufficient to change the overall rating from the last inspection”.

The report adds that feedback from people staying at the home and their relatives was “mixed” and that “risk assessments and care plans had not been updated”.

Additionally, the report states that “effective action had not yet been taken” regarding the home’s water system from a previous visit – leaving residents at risk of contracting Legionella.

The home will be subject to another inspection in six months.

However, the report did point out that relatives had noticed an improvement with the staff and added: “One relative told us ‘Compared with what they had before, they seem to have a lot more equipment.” The home was also praised for observing people’s personal care.

Mauricare Limited, who run Aston Manor, said: “The home has improved massively in the eyes of our residents, families and visiting professionals.

“We remain committed to the ongoing improvements and maintaining them. We would welcome anybody to visit and judge for themselves the standard of care we provide.”