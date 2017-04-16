Dewsbury Arts Group takes on the Odd Couple

Following on from J B Priestley’s Time and the Conways, recently performed at the Artspace, Dewsbury Arts Group are well into rehearsals with another great classic.

The group will be performing ‘The Odd Couple’ by Neil Simon on 28 and 29 April and 1 to 6 May.

This play first premiered on Broadway and was later made into a film starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau.

The plot concerns the neat and uptight Felix and the slovenly Oscar. The two mates decide to room together with hilarious results.

On 16 and 17 May, the Youth Section will be showcasing their talents with an evening of plays.

A spokesman said: “The first play is ‘Someone’ by David Foxton. How did Jack the Ripper evade justice? Who was the man in the iron mask? Did Shakespeare actually write all those plays? And most importantly of all, are aliens already inhabiting planet earth?

“Sleeping Dogs by David Foxton will be the second play of the evening and shows it’s never easy being the new kid at school – and for Julie, this is made even more difficult as her classmates don’t believe a word she says.

“There’s also a new play called ‘Table for Six’ by Matt Bailey.

“Nothing is quite what everyone expects in this dismal run-down east end restaurant as pandemonium unfolds in this fast-moving comedy.”

The season ends with the ground-breaking musical Assassins, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim,

The show, is billed as a hugely entertaining rollercoaster ride and examines the nine individuals who tempted to assassinate a president of the United States – intent on making their mark on the American dream.

Performances of Assassins will take place on 23 and 24 June and 26 June to 1 July.

To book tickets for the new shows or to find out more information about Dewsbury Arts group productions go online to www.dewsburyartsgroup.info.