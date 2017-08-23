Despair as Bulldogs’ ground is trashed for fourth time in a month

Vandals have ransacked Batley Bulldogs’ ground for the fourth time in a month and caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The club believes a group of youths broke into several of the corporate boxes at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, smashing windows, doors and stealing stock.

Chief executive Paul Harrison said they only stole about £20 worth of the club’s stock but the damage done to the buildings could run up to £10,000.

He said: “It’s money we haven’t got. We are so disappointed.

“We try to do so much for the community and some local youths break in to smash the place up for the sake of it.

“It’s happened four times in the last month but this last one has been absolutely horrendous.

“It’s just for nothing, it’s mindless. It’s just wrong.”

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning, between 3am-6am.

Mr Harrison believes that CCTV shows three youths entering the ground and leaving after the raid.

He said they may have been inside the ground for several hours while the damage was caused.

West Yorkshire Police has not yet arrested anyone in connection with the raid and enquiries are ongoing.

Mr Harrison has asked anyone who may have with information about to break-ins to contact him on paulharrison@batleybulldogs.co.uk.

Batley Bulldogs’ office can also be contacted on 01924 470062.