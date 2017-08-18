Delight at high pass rate

Students and staff at Batley Girls High School were celebrating an excellent set of results when students received their A-level grades last Thursday.

A sppkesman for the school said it was delighted to announce a 99 per cent pass rate for A-level results for examinations which were taken in spring and summer 2017.

Celebrating A-level results at Batley Girls High School

Twenty subjects achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, with some exceptional performances from Sociology (78 per cent of students achieved A*-B), Urdu (78 per cent A*-B), Psychology (100 per cent A*-C), Chemistry (100 per cent A*-C), Science (94 per cent grades A*-C), Fine Art (85 per cent grades A*-C), Art Graphics (77 per cent grades A*-C), Economics (80 per cent grades A*-C), English Language (100 per cent grades A*-C), Health (76 per cent grades A*-C), History (67 per cent grades A*-C) and Mathematics (67 per cent grades A*-C).

A very high number of students performed exceptionally well, securing their places at prestigious local and national universities and with a range of employers, said the school.

Gaining particular credit were H Nadeem, A*A*A; A Hajat, A*AA; H Patel, A*AAA; I Khan, A*AC; A Hafeji, A*BB; T Esmail, A*BB; and S Mahmood, Distinction* and two further Distinctions.

David Cooper, co-head at the school, said: “At a time of such educational change, these results are exceptional and are testament to the hard work of our students and staff and also to the support of our families.

“We are so proud of our school community and wish our 2017 leavers every success as they progress to exciting new opportunities.”