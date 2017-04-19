Cyclist attacked by gang with a metal bar

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in which a cyclist was attacked by four men who were wielding a metal bar.

Officers were called at around 7.15pm yesterday, April 18, to reports a male had been assaulted on Park Road, in Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was cycling along the road when he was believed to have been approached by the men and hit with the bar.

The victim received minor injuries and enquiries remain ongoing into the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information in relation to the assault should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170174657.