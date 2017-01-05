Victims of £220,000 jewellery robbery speak on anniversary of ordeal

A COUPLE from Wyke in Bradford who were victims of a violent robbery in which jewellery worth more than £200,000 was stolen have spoken publicly about their ordeal for the first time.

Peter and Sue Hewson were threatened and assaulted by a gang of men who burst into their house in Wyke at around 9pm a year ago today (5 January).

The robbers escaped with a haul of jewellery worth £220,000 and the couple's Mercedes Benz car - which has never been found.

Last month, four men were jailed for a total of 65 years in relation to a string of violent 'home invasion' robberies across the Bradford, Leeds and Kirklees areas last January.

The couple are now appealing to the public to help them trace some of the items stolen in the raid, including a 3.7ct diamond ring worth nearly £70,000 and a man's Rolex watch, valued at around £55,000.

Peter Hewson said: "My wife and I were utterly devastated to lose such a substantial amount of jewellery and I am hoping the public will help us to find these pieces.

"All of this jewellery means so much to us. It has been a life time collection of special pieces and we are desperate to hear from anyone who may have seen these items, or anyone who may have information about where they are now.

"We are still trying to rebuild our lives and move on from what was such a traumatic event, and if anyone is able to help us find these pieces of jewellery this process will be made slightly easier."

Detective Superintendent Gary Hooks, who led the investigation, said: "While the investigation into these robberies is now complete and four men are serving substantial sentences for their actions, I am keen to see that Peter and Sue are reunited with their collection of jewellery and that is why I am also appealing for people to come forward and let us know where these items are."

Anyone with information about the missing jewellery can contact DC 5013 Ailsa Jones by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13160006184.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.