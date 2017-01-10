Police warn latest Facebook prank could put lives at risk

Police have issued a warning about the latest prank doing the rounds on Facebook.

The post tells people that their phone will play Happy Birthday if they call a featured number - but instead they’ll find themselves on the phone to a 999 operator.

Police said it had already spoken to one man who fell for the scam today..

The force is now urging others to spread the word to stop more people falling for the trick.

Inspector Allan Harvey, from the force command hub, said: “Every time we receive a prank call it prevents someone with a genuine emergency from getting through and could potentially put someone’s life at risk.

“If you see this post on Facebook, please don’t call the number. Where you can, please let people know that it’s a prank and stop others falling for it too.”