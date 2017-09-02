Police investigate racist abuse in Dewsbury

A GROUP of men were subjected to racist abuse from a woman in a passing car, police said today.

The incident happened as a group of Asian men were passing Dewsbury Cemetery.

A car, believed to be a red Mini Cooper, pulled alongside the group and a woman inside the vehicle shouted abuse.

Supt Roger Essell, of Kirklees police, said: “This was an incredibly distressing experience and our enquiries are very much underway to identify those involved.

“The victims were understandably left shocked and upset following this incident.

“We take a robust stance against any kind of racial abuse.”

The incident happened between 10am and midday on Friday.

Witnesses should call 101, quoting crime reference 13170404287.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday in connection with the incident.