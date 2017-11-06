Masked men threatened staff with knife and hammer during raid on supermarket in Birkenshaw

Masked robbers escaped with cash, saving stamps and cigarettes after threatening staff at a supermarket in Birkenshaw.

The masked men entered the Co-Op supermarket on Bradford Road at about 11pm on Saturday, 4 November.

They demanded cash and threatened three members of staff with a knife and a hammer.

The staff - a man and two women - complied and handed items over to the men before they ran off.

Police today said that the store had been closed to customers at the time and nobody was hurt.

Det Con Kris Roberts, of Kirklees District CID, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this offence which would clearly have been a very frightening experience for the members of staff involved.

“I would particularly like to hear from anyone who was using the cash point outside the Co-op at about 11pm who may have seen the suspects entering the store or anyone who saw men matching the descriptions fleeing the scene."

One of the men was described as very skinny. He wore bright blue skinny jeans, a balaclava and a military style camouflage jacket with a logo on the left sleeve.

His accomplice wore a black hoodie with the hood up and tied to obscure his face. He was also wearing light grey Adidas jogging bottoms, grey Adidas trainers and a black coat, possibly by North Face.

Anyone who can help the police investigation is asked to contact Kirklees District CID on 101, referencing crime number 13170515258.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.