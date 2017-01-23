Man left injured by gang who stole his wallet

A man was left with a facial injury after being assaulted by thieves in the street in Dewsbury.

The 50-year-old was on his way home from a takeaway when he was targeted on Springfield Terrace by two men and a woman.

He was grabbed, forced to the ground and then assaulted by the men. The gang made off with his wallet and cash.

Kirklees District CID are appealing for information to the incident around 9.45pm last Thursday.

DC Simon Thomas of Kirklees CID, said : “This is a serious offence in which the victim has been targeted and assaulted by two men, leaving him with a facial injury.

“I would like to speak with anyone who saw the incident or who saw one of the suspects in the car park of the Bath House pub a few minutes before the robbery. “

The first suspect was white, in his late 20’s to early 30’s, 5ft 1ins and stocky with short, dark hair, wearing a black quilted jacket and jeans.

The second man was also white, aged early to mid 20’s, 5ft 11ins and skinny with short, dark hair wearing dark clothing.

Finally, the woman was described as white, in her early 20’s with a small build and dark hair.

Call Huddersfield CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.