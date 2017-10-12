Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Numbers refer to defendants’ ages. The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series October 12 edition are published below.

Teresa Spink, (40), of Laurel Drive, Batley, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £5 costs for dropping a cigarette end in the street.

Stephen Simon, (51), of no fixed abode, Jailed for ten weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £65 victim surcharge and £50 compensation for assault by beating.

Naveed Rahoof, (39), of Knowles Hill Road, Dewsbury, £180 fine, £50 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to identification of driver of a vehicle.

Bradley Thornton, (21), of Partridge Crescent, Dewsbury, Jailed for six weeks and £115 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Melvin Watts, (24), of Edge Lane, Dewsbury, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £310 costs and £100 compensation for racially-aggravated assault.

Gregory Cass, (50), of Wyvern Close, Batley, £185 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive behaviour/words.

Zahir Abbas, (33), of Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike, £85 costs, £90 fine and £30 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour.