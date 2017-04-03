Crash driver blew five-and-a-half times over drink drive limit

A DRIVER who was breathalysed by police after a crash in West Yorkshire blew five-and-a-half times over the drink drive limit.

West Yorkshire Police's roads policing unit tweeted a photo of one of two vehicles involved in the collision on Croft Street at Bradford just after 9.30pm yesterday. (Sun April 2)

Photo; West Yorkshire Police RPU

Officers also tweeted a photo of the breathalyser reading of 193 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

The tweet read: "Croft Street, Bradford. RTC involving two vehicles. One driver blew 5.5 times over. He's currently with us."