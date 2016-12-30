£7,000 cash stolen in burglary at Huddersfield house

BURGLARS stole £7,000 in Scottish bank notes during a raid at a house in Huddersfield.

The incident happened at a property in Senior Street, Moldgreen, between 8am and 11:30am on December 19, but police only released details today.

Detective Constable Oliver Coates of Kirklees CID, said: "We are continuing our investigation into this offence and I would like to appeal to members of the public who may have any information to come forward and speak to the police.

"A large amount of money was taken from the property and the currency was all Scottish bank notes so quite distinctive. If anyone has any information about its whereabouts or any large cash transactions, I would like to hear from you."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Oliver Coates at Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13160746881 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.