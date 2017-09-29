Cricketers’ plea as club hit for six in blaze

A fire that ripped through a Batley cricket club’s changing room and incinerated equipment has put the season at risk for 150 children.

The vice chairman at Mount Cricket Club said an electrical fault cause a fire that severely damaged the home changing room, canteen and the equipment inside the Halifax Road ground.

The changing rooms at Mount Cricket Club in Batley were damaged in a fire.

The whole front netting and all the pitch covers, junior equipment, training equipment, trophies, and table and chairs were damaged in the blaze on Tuesday morning.

Mount Cricken Club vice chairman Yusuf Kayat said: “Everything has gone to pot, basically. I suppose it could have been worse, we could have had a match on Saturday.

“The first thing you think is ‘what are we going to do in November when indoor pratice starts?’ We have around 150 kids looking forward to it.”

The club is yet to work out what the cost will be but Mr Kayat said it would be grateful for any financial help in the meantime.

Anyone who would like to help the club get back on its feet can call Mr Kayat on 07976 786678 or email yusufkayattours@gmail.com.