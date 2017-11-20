Community rallies around staff after shocking raid on Birkenshaw store

A community aiming to raise £500 as a reward for three brave members of staff who were threatened by armed robbers at a Birkenshaw store is half way to its target.

One male and two female members of staff at the Bradford Road branch of the Co-op were threatened with a hammer and a knife by two masked men.

Bradford local Michelle Gordon set up a JustGiving page hoping to raise £500 as a reward for the staff who suffered the robbery. Writing on her page, Michelle said: “Three brave members of staff were threatened at knifepoint, dragged, pushed, thrown to the floor, stood on and hit across the head with the knife handle...I think it would be amazing if as a close community we could raise as much as we could to put a smile, some positivity and a worthy distraction back on their faces.”

Log on to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/michelle-gordon to support the appeal.

One of the raiders was described as very skinny, wearing bright blue skinny jeans, a balaclava and a military style camouflage jacket with a logo on the left sleeve. His accomplice wore a black hoodie with the hood up and tied to obscure his face, light grey Adidas jogging bottoms, grey Adidas trainers and a black coat, possibly by North Face. Anyone who can help the police investigation is asked to contact Kirklees District CID on 101, referencing crime number 13170515258 or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.