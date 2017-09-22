Colourful walk for hospice

Kirkwood Hospice’s fundraising team is painting the town red at the Colour Rush event this Sunday (24 September).

Inspired by the Hindu festival of Holi and kindly supported by Schofield Sweeney, the family-friendly 5k run with a difference is all about having fun with the whole family while getting covered head-to-toe in brightly coloured powdered paint.

The non-competitive event will lead participants around Oakwell Hall Country Park which can be run, walked, skipped or even danced.

Registration on the day opens from 9:30am with the run/walk itself commencing at 11am.

The Kirklees fundraisers will be covered in a shower of paints all colours of the rainbow, leaving the Batley park a work of art.

Kirkwood Hospice fundraising manager Beverley Shaw said: “As the event is drawing in, everybody in the fundraising team are busy getting very excited for the Colour Rush event!

“With the huge number of participants, of all ages, already signed up, this year’s event is on track to break records and 2017 is sure to be the biggest, brightest and most enjoyable to date.

“We have a lot of new introductions which are being incorporated into this year’s event, and we can’t wait to show the people of Kirklees what we have in store in our special 30th Anniversary year.

“It is fundraising events such as the Colour Rush that enables Kirkwood Hospice to keep its doors open, providing outstanding care to the people of Kirklees.”

On the Day Registration prices: Adults: £25, Children: £15.

Visit www.kirkwoodhospice.co.uk/colour or call the hospice fundraising team on 01484 557911 for more details.