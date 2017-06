The Co-operative Childcare Nursery in Dewsbury has received an Investing in Children award.

Investing in Children is an initiative that promotes the human rights of children and young people.

A spokeswoman at the nursery, based on Heckmondwike Road, said: “It has taken a great deal of work and dedication by all the staff at achieve this fantastic award.”

The nursery currently has 56 registered full-time places with 124 children on roll.