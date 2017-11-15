Children In Need: What’s going on - and how you can send us your pictures!

Fundraising for this year’s BBC Children In Need fund gathers pace this weekend with local fundraising events throughout North Kirklees and lending Pudsey a hand with the annual telethon!

All this week at Chuckles Day Nursery at Bretfield Court, Dewsbury, children and staff have been supporting the appeal with activities including pyjamas days, face painting and a bun sale.

And when the appeal returns on TV’s BBC 1 tomorrow a bumper community effort including a sponsored bike-a-thon Dewsbury to London but “on the spot”, food and drink, children’s activities and more, takes place from 9am to 7pm at Mount Tabor Community Church, Shawcross - fell free to call in, cheer them on, and donate!

Youngsters at Windmill CofE Primary School, Batley, will join schools and businesses across the country in fundraising efforts for the BBC’s Children in Need appeal.

Pupils will be staging a series of events and spotty items of clothing will be on the on the timetable in return for a donation.

The children will also be baking and selling cakes. All proceeds from the day will go to Children In Need and school funds.

- Are you doing anything to support the appeal? Share your Children in Need photos with us. Email them to dewsbury.editorial@jpress.co.uk - and whether you are in the Batley, Dewsbury or Spen areas, good luck with your endeavours!