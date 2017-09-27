Catching up on old times

Cleckheaton artist Josie Barraclough had the chance to meet up with former school mate Tracy Brabin during the recent Kirkwood Hospice tea party.

The artist and the Batley & Spen MP attended Heckmondwike Grammar School at the same time. They talked about their inspirational art teacher Miss Taylor (now Mrs King).

Josie was invited to the tea party along with her nephew Steven Pickles who is currently in respite care at the hospice.