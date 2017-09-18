Cadets line route as air heroes remembered at Batley’s Battle of Britain parade

Four squadrons of Air Cadets lined the route to the memorial gardens for civic leaders, guests and surviving war veterans at this year’s Battle of Britain comemmoration service.

Fifty two air personnel from the wider Batley area were killed in the second world war and the service, organised annually by Batley and Birstall branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), remembers each of them as well as recalling the crucial air battle fought through the summer of 1940.

MP Tracy Brabin with Batley and Birstall RAFA branch president Vernon Jones and chairman Mitch Moxlow

During the service their names are read out and each air cadet - from the squadroms at Batley, Dewsbury, Spen Valley and Mirfield - lays a cross of remembrance on the town centre memorial.

Batley Salvation Army band musicians played the hymns and members of the East Ardsley branch of the Royal British Legion were present.

Welcomed by RAFA branch president Vernon Jones and chairman Mitch Moxlow, Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin read the eulogy and said she was honoured to take part in the event.

RAFA branch secretary Alan Hogg praised the police for helping the parade run smoothly and the event had been well attended, not least by more than 50 air cadets and their families. Afterwards refreshments were served in the neighbouring Batley and Birstall RAFA Club.

battle of britain parade - bately

The assdociation would welcome new members and for more information ring the club on 01924 474370.

At the Batley and Birstall RAFA organised Battle Of Britain comemmoration service

