Business trio poised for 1,000-mile cycle trek

Three directors of a Heckmondwike-based business are preparing to embark on a near-1,000-mile cycle charity challenge.

Kevin Dawson, operations director at Wakefield Acoustics, and finance director Paul Hebden are to cycle the length of Britain from Lands’ End to John O’Groats.

They begin their quest tomorrow (Saturday, September 9) as part of the Deloitte Ride Across Britain, which sees participants tackle the 969-mile ride in just nine days.

Deputy chairman Jane Dawson will join the ride in Penrith to cycle the final 450 miles over four days through Scotland to the finish line.

The ride, which passes through 23 counties, has a total climb over the duration of over 48,000 feet, equivalent to one-and-a-half times the height of Mount Everest.

Kevin and Jane are undertaking the challenge to raise awareness and support for mental health charity MIND, whilst Paul is riding for Woman V Cancer, a charity established in 2010 to raise funds for three female UK cancer charities: Breast Cancer Care, Ovarian Cancer Action and Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

The riders will set off from camp each morning at 6am, cycling a minimum of 100 miles a day whatever weather conditions prevail on the journey.

Lee Nicholson, managing director at Wakefield Acoustics, said: “We are extremely proud of the efforts of our directors Kevin, Paul and Jane.

“Although they have all been training hard over recent months and recently completed the Prudential Ride London Surrey 100 in July, the Ride Across Britain event will be a momentous challenge for each of them.

“We wish them all the best for the journey.”