Business of the month award for Bigger Boat

A digital marketing agency based in Mirfield has been awarded Eaton Smith’s Business of the Month Award.

The Bigger Boat was founded in 2010 by Doug Main, Lee Boothroyd and Andy McCaul who had all previously worked together at another agency.

The company has an impressive client list of companies such as Xbox one game developers, Microsoft Studios and the toy manufacturer Little Tikes.

Phil Clarke, partner at Eaton Smith and member of the judging panel, said: “The judges were impressed with The Bigger Boat because not only have they gained financial success but they have also invested in their staff through training and development.

“The company works hard to recruit talented individuals by offering a quality working environment and development programmes.”

Commenting on the win Andy McCaul said: “We are very proud to receive the business of the month award.

“We have a fantastic team of people here at The Bigger Boat who work hard to make the business a success.

“We have ambitious growth plans and are excited about the future of the company.”

The company demonstrated a remarkable work ethos which is why so much of their work comes through client recommendations.

The Bigger Boat will now go forward to the Business of the Year judging panel.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Friday 30 June.

Eaton Smith is an award winning multi-disciplinary law firm. Its large team of solicitors and other legal advisors deliver a wide range of expertise and specialist knowledge for its clients.