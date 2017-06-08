Breaking: Patients asked to leave Leeds hospital as 'suspicious package' found

Patients at a Leeds hospital have been asked to leave the premises as police deal with a "suspicious package".

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed that officers are currently at the scene at Chapel Allerton Hospital after a call to police shortly before 3pm.

Chapel Allerton Hospital.

First Bus vehicles were being used to transport patients to the nearby Scott Hall Leisure Centre.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and a bomb disposal is understood to be on its way, believed to be from Catterick, after being requested at 4.10pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 2.57pm today, police received a report of suspect package in a toilet at Chapel Allerton Hospital.

"A cordon has been put in place and the hospital has carried out a partial evacuation while the package is examined."

A Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson said: "A suspicious package has been found and police are dealing with it.

"Some patients have been asked to leave the hospital by police but we're not sure how many as yet."

Armed officers in an unmarked car also appeared at the scene.

It is understood that wards one, two and three have been evacuated.

There is an inner and outer cordon in place, and some medics have been allowed back into the grounds.

The hospital does not have an A&E department and is mainly used for outpatients, but surgery is carried out there.

Chapeltown Road is still open to traffic with no suggestion at the moment that it will close.