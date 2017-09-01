Bingo players scoop £1.54m over past year

Mecca Bingo in Dewsbury has announced it paid out £1.54 million in prize money to customers during the past year.

The team at the Railway Steet venue welcomed an average of 182 winners through its doors every day, meaning an average of 60,000 Mecca customers experienced that winning feeling every day last year.

In total, Mecca Bingo paid out £145m in prize money via the main stage at its 85 clubs, situated across the UK.

The news comes ahead of Mecca’s Big Money Sunday (3 September) when a new five-door Vauxhall Viva will be up fro grabs for one lucky winner from Dewsbury.

In place of the final house jackpot of the evening, the new 17 plate car will be the extra special prize.

Paul Goy, manager at Mecca Dewsbury, said: “To pay out £1.54 million in prize money to our customers in just one year is fantastic.

“It’s great to see that so many of our customers experience that all important winning feeling every single day.

“I think people new to the game find it surprising not just how much fun they can have playing with Mecca, but also how much money they can actually win.

“At Mecca we always like to offer unique prizes that have the ability to change people’s lives. A Vauxhall Viva is the perfect car for scooting around Dewsbury and we can’t wait to see which lucky member will be the one to drive off with the prize.

“What better way to experience that winning feeling than with a brand new motor?”

Big Money Sunday at Mecca Dewsbury on Railway Street begins at 6pm.

To attend you do need to be aged 18 years or over and be a customer of Mecca Bingo.