BHP recruits 20 new apprentices

Chartered Accountancy firm BHP has reinforced its commitment to training the next generation of accountants by recruiting 20 apprentices, graduates and placement students to work across five of the firm’s departments – including at the Cleckheaton office.

The apprentices will work within the audit and accounts department, the tax department, the healthcare department and for BHP’s outsourcing business Prosper.

The two-year programme will see the apprentices work towards the Association of Accounting Technicians and the Association of Taxation Technicians qualifications.

Lisa Leighton, partner at BHP, said: “Each year we make a huge commitment to the professional development and training of the next generation of accountants, and this year we have selected some of the finest students.

“Recruiting apprentices, graduates and placements students enables us to give everyone an equal opportunity to succeed in their chosen field, and we can’t wait to start introducing these talented young people to our team and clients.”