Bereaved family who lost their baby daughter make a precious gift to help others

A couple who lost their baby daughter have raised funds to buy a Cuddle Cot in her memory to help families who may suffer similar bereavement in the future.

Birstall couple Darryl and Tanya-Jayne Normington lost Elsie-May just before their daughter’s due date.

The Cuddle Cot dedicated to Elsie-May

Her family were able to gain some comfort from being able to spend precious time with Elsie-May after she was born thanks to the cuddle cot which is based at Pinderfields Hospital.

The lightweight specially-cooled cots, which can be placed in a moses basket or crib, give bereaved parents the opportunity of taking their loved one home to spend time with them before they are laid to rest, if they wish.

The Cuddle Cot and moses basket in memory of Elsie-May is being based at Amada Dalby Funeral Services at Salterhebble Hill in Halifax, but is made available to undertakers across the area for families who feel using the cot could help them in their bereavement. Darryl and Tanya fundraised to buy the cot for the Angel Wings charity, which supports families who have lost a baby or a child.

Darryl said: “We used the cuddle cot from Pinderfields when Elsie-May was born and we wanted to raise some money for the charity.

“Tanya’s mum’s partner did the Leeds half-marathon, we had cake stalls and made a Facebook appeal. It was very much a family thing,” he said.

The couple learned about Angel Wings through losing their daughter and Tanya said there were a lot of support groups they had become involved with to help people in the same situation, knowing what they were going through.

Debbie Bennett of Angel Wings said the charity was a national organisation which helped and advised families who had lost a baby, child or young adult.

She said not every family who had sadly lost a baby or a child would want to use a Cuddle Cot but it was available as an option.

“It enables families to have that choice and it is part of the natural grieving process as well,” she said.

Debbie, Darryl and Tanya made the presentation to Amanda Dalby, with a special plaque dedicating the cot to Elsie-May on its case and beautiful moses basket to accompany it.