Belgians trying to trace Dewsbury second world war airman

Residents are being asked by the Belgian Ministry of Defence authorities if they can help trace a Dewsbury-born airman who went missing during a second world war operation.

Chief Warrant Officer Frank Raeman, MSM, explained that he is the project officer for a book which is being written regarding the 154 airmen who were killed during World War Two when their missions flew over Belgium and found their last resting place at the Adegem Canadian War cemetery, the Eeklo Town cemetery and the Maldegem Communal Cemetery.

“This book is not only telling the military story of those who died but also goes in to who these men were, where they came from, what their background was, and so on,” said CWO Raeman.

“Above that, some of the fellow crew members of those who died were lucky enough to escape their aircraft and were taken POW or escaped back to England with the help of the local resistance.”

One of those who went missing is a Dewsbury-born man and CWO Raeman and his team are hoping to trace him or family and friends who could help provide some information about him.

Sgt Frederick Cecil Pallett was born in Dewsbury on January 14, 1922, and after joining the Royal Air Force trained as a wireless operator.

His service number was 1651048 and he served in the RAF’s 149 Squardon. He went missing on June 1, 1944.

CWO Raeman would be delighted to contact Mr Page’s family for their help and if it was possible provide a picture of him for the book.

They had contacted Kirklees councillor Eric Firth for his help, and Coun Firth in turn gave the information to the Dewsbury Reporter.

If anyone can help, they can email Frank.Raeman@mil.be to get in touch with the Belgian authorities.