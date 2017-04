The Garden of Contemplation in Batley Cemetery now has a fresh look following a makeover on Thursday 6 April.

An initiative, launched by Natural Kirklees, brought together volunteers from Batley Cemetery Support Group and members of Transformers North to clear the undergrowth and litter, and make the garden an open and attractive place to sit.

This took place after 20 bags of rubbish was collected by Batley Cemetery Support Group on its spring litter pick.