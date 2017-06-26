Bandana-clad robber and accomplice threaten men at knifepoint in Huddersfield

Two men used a knife to threaten another pair as they demanded their money and phones.

Police are appealing for information after the robbery at around 2am on Wednesday, June 21, on Trinity Street, Huddersfield.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Two male victims were walking along Trinity Street, towards Park Drive, when they were approached by two suspects.

"The suspects demanded money and the victims' mobile phones and threatened them with a knife.

"They took the items and made off along Trinity Street."

The first suspect is described as white male, 5ft 10ins, between 16- to 20-years-old, with a stocky build with dark blonde curly hair. He was wearing a black bandana and black hoody.

The second suspect is described as a white male, 5ft 10ins, with a slim build with short dark hair. He had a tribal tattoo on the left hand side of his neck and was wearing a black hoody.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or recognises the description of either of the suspects is asked to contact Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170282101.