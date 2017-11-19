Award success for youth group

A Kirklees-based youth organisation scooped a top accolade during the annual Social Enterprise Yorkshire and the Humber (SEYH) awards ceremony.

Conscious Youth CIC group landed the The Start Up Award, which is dedicated to recognising new social enterprises in the region still in the first two years of trading.

PACKED EVENT: More than 100 people attended the awards evening.

The organisation, through its Youth Hub Steering Group, puts young people at the heart and aims to develop skills, knowledge and aspirations.

Founders Serena Johnson and Sophie Simpson gave up their jobs to take on the challenge of improving the mental and emotional resilience of young people in the area.

Working with primary schools and delivering empowerment sessions, Conscious Youth has grown rapidly and is now progressing to expand to benefit more young Yorkshire lives.

The popular evening brought together more than 100 individuals from social enterprises, charities, public sector departments and businesses alike to celebrate fantastic achievements from across the region.

The dinner was compered by the chair of the All Parliamentary Committee for Social Enterprise and previous general manager of SEYH, Alex Sobel.

The event also featured guest speaker Peter Holbrook – the chief executive of Social Enterprise UK.

With the variety and quality of nominees being unprecedented, it was said that decisions around winners in the five categories had proved harder than ever before.

A spokesman said: “Congratulations were given to all winners, nominees and those working in the sector.

“We hope that by the time the 2018 SEYH awards are held, there will be even more inspirational achievements to reward in the ever-expanding regional social enterprise sector.”