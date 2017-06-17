Art sessions to float your boat

Nine artists have taken up residence onboard the Selina Cooper, Idle Women’s floating arts centre at Shepley Bridge, Mirfield.

The women will stay on the converted narrowboat and enjoy some personal creative space in exchange for offering a skill, workshop or sharing for local women as part of the Summer Invitation initiative.

Narrowboat: The Selina Cooper, Idle Womens floating arts centre.

The women taking up residence include Parveen Butt, Natalie Deighton, Linda Grieve, Alana Jelinek, Raksha Patel, Sheree Angela Matthews, Janette Scott and Karen Shannon and Nancy Barrett.

They will offer a number of workshops covering portrait photography and painting, fortune telling, stained glass making, drawing and painting, visual journaling, spoon carving and protest banner making.

Rachel Anderson and Cis O’Boyle, the caretakers of Idle Women, said: “We are delighted that these talented and creative women have accepted our invitation to take up residence on board the Selina Cooper this summer.

“The response to the opportunity has been fantastic, with over 70 expressions of interest from women who live locally as well as further afield.

“We will be welcoming back women we have worked with before as well as looking forward to meeting new faces.”

Idle Women is an organisation that initiates and creates contemporary art with women, creating a place for all women and girls to belong.

The workshops start on Tuesday 20 June and continue until Wednesday 23 August.

All events are for women aged 18+ and are free.

Spaces for all the Summer Invitation events are extremely limited so please book via www.idlewomen.eventbrite.com.

More information gain be gained at www.idlewomen.org, or Facebook.com/idlewomen, or by calling 07565 008977.