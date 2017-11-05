Armed police help sword man badly injured in Batley roof fall

A MAN reportedly armed with a sword suffered serious injuries after he fell from the roof of a building in Batley.

Armed police went to Malham Drive at Batley jusy after 8.30pm yesterday (Sat Nov 4) after a woman reported her ex-partner was outside her address armed with a sword

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Firearms officers were despatched to the scene but on arrival of the first unit, the man fell from the roof of nearby business premises in Healey Lane and received serious injuries.

"Officers gave medical aid to the man and he was taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

"Detectives from Kirklees CID are investigating the incident."