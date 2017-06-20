All revved up for motor show fun

Harewood House is gearing up for a celebration of all things motoring on Sunday 2 July.

The Motor Show will provide an extensive display of vintage, classic and modern classic vehicles along with sports cars, performance cars and kit and custom cars with full vehicle concours and judging.

With a host of modern brands also represented and exhibiting the latest models, the show is a celebration of motoring from the early 1900s right up to and including the latest models from the likes of leading electric vehicle brand Tesla and old favourites including Toyota and Volvo.

The show will also include exhibition stands, trade stands, competitions, living history features, an extensive Children’s Entertainment Zone and a hand-picked selection of traditional, artisan and street food.

There will also be a bar.

A spokesman said: “The show experience includes vehicle judging and commentary lead by Richard Lee from Leeds who owns and maintains one of the best Morris Minors in the UK, which has won many prestigious concours awards.

“Richard will get all the family excited about the vehicular spectacle, so expect plenty to see and do around the grounds.

“Event organisers Classic Shows have been running specialist car shows for over 30 years and know exactly what gets the ‘petrol head’ in all of us hot under the bonnet.

“The show will also feature plenty of knowledgeable enthusiasts and motoring professionals offering a wealth of information, history and tonics about specialist vehicles.

“From young to old the Motor Show is a true celebration of motoring history and achievement with plenty of exciting things to see, hear and do to keep all the family entertained.”

Visit www.classicshows.org to find out more about the show.