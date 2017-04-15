Academy scoops eSports trophy

A school in Dewsbury has scooped the top prize at this year’s Digital Schoolhouse eSports Tournament Grand Final.

Team Veracity, from St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy, were shown to be screens ahead at the Digital Schoolhouse competition.

IN CONTROL: Students compete in the eSports Grand Final.

Joshua Love, Harrison Barber-Scargill and Bailey Barber-Scargill from Team Veracity were awarded medals and goodie bags with a range of gaming merchandise, while St John Fisher was given a PlayStation 4 for the students to use along with the Grand Final trophy.

The students had fully immersed themselves in computing and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) subjects, and put their core skills – such as communication, creative thinking, team work, problem-solving and the ability to work under pressure – to the test.

All of these skills are invaluable to the games and creative digital industries, and the event provided inspiration and encouragement for those who are considering a career in this rapidly-growing sector.

The tournament was designed not only to engage children with computing and STEAM subjects in a fun way, but also to tackle any misconceptions surrounding these industries.

Mark Ward, head of computer science, business and vocational studies at St John Fisher, said: “Our pupils left on such a high at the end of the day, not just because of us winning, but because the day taught them so much.

“Our Year 7s have already spoken to their head of year about leading an assembly to explain the possibilities that eSports brings, and our Year 10s have already starting planning careers with SEGA!

“As for our winners, they are keen to become ambassadors for school-based eSports going forward and they want to use our prize to start and run an official eSports club at the school.”