A special celebration at hot-to-trot centre

A horse riding school marked its first birthday with a celebration for the community.

Calder Farm Equestrian held the anniversary party last month.

ACTIVITIES: Calder Farm Equestrian open day Julie Gosney and staff with Mayor Sean Guy

Visitors got to meet some of the riding school’s ponies, browse a selection of stalls and take part in activities in the centre’s new classroom.

The event was also attended by Mayor of Mirfield Coun Sean Guy.

Julie Gosney, equestrian development manager, said: “It was an amazing day. We had lots of families come along to find out what we offer. And it was topped off by brilliant weather and smiling faces.

“The day was a celebration of the help that the riding school has had over the last year and was a thank you to the farm owners for believing in us for getting it up and running with the classroom and the ponies.

“It has been an incredible journey.”

The riding school, which opened at the farm in March 2016, offers a range of courses and helps students through their British Horse Society exams. It also runs pony parties.

The site also includes a livery yard, run by Kerry Sykes.