A festival of festive fun set to dazzle at Mirfield’s big lights switch-on

A fun fair, festive high street, food and craft stalls and live stage entertainment will culminate in Mirfield’s Christmas lights being switched on this Sunday, November 26.

MyMirfield, in conjunction with Mirfield Town Council, is hosting Mirfield Christmas Lights Switch On and High Street Festival.

Starting around 2pm, the festive high street will continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening – closing around 6pm (light switch-on 4pm).

As well as the big switch on itself, there will be on-stage entertainment, a family fun fair (opens at noon), donkey rides, some local festive food and craft stalls, and a visit from Father Christmas. Additionally a mulled wine bar and street food providers will help make it a full day out.

A spokesperson for MyMirfield said: “We are encouraging as many shops as possible to open throughout the event, so you can shop on the high street and support your local businesses as you start buying gifts for Christmas. Plus we are expecting another year of creative festive window displays as the Town Council’s Best Dressed High Street Window Competition is launched.”

The Library and Co-op car parks house the fun fair and food and craft fair respectively.

“With a wide choice of entertainment, a festive food and craft fayre, donkey rides, a fun fair, and extended Sunday high street opening – this will be the perfect event to get you in the full festive spirit,” they added.