£9million funds boost agreed for local firms

£9 million of additional funding to support businesses in the region to grow, innovate and boost productivity has been agreed by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Investment Committee.

Businesses across the Leeds City Region will benefit from this investment as part of an overall £1bn-plus Growth Deal with Government to accelerate growth and job creation. This investment targets the priority sectors of manufacturing, low carbon and environmental, financial and business services, digital and creative and health and life sciences.

Grants of between £10,000 and £250,000 will be available to businesses across Barnsley, Bradford, Calderdale, Craven, Harrogate, Kirklees, Wakefield, Selby and York and Leeds.

The funding is on top of an existing £18 million investment pot that will lead to the creation of over 4,000 jobs in the region.

This new round of finance aims to strengthen innovation among the region’s firms and support more businesses to reach their growth ambitions.

Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, chairwoman of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s investment committee, said: “I am delighted this additional funding has been agreed that will boost growth, innovation and productivity across our region.”

Roger Marsh OBE, chairman of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership and Combined Authority board member said: “This is great news for the region, its businesses and the economy.”

460 businesses have been awarded grants so far as part of an overall £41m investment into businesses in the region.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority Board were set to approve this new funding at their meeting today (June 29).