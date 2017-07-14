Rare performance from acclaimed South African ensemble

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who were introduced to the world through Paul Simon’s acclaimed 1986 Graceland album, will perform for two night in Leeds next month.

Their joyous and uplifting voices marry the intricate rhythms and harmonies of their Zulu traditions to the sounds and sentiments of gospel music.

This will be a very rare intimate performance from the South African ensemble, who will be returning to Leeds for the first time since they performed at the ceremony at which Nelson Mandela received the Freedom of the City in 2001.

For tickets details go to www.operanorth.co.uk/productions/ladysmith-black-mambazo