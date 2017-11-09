Madness, Bananarama, Rick Astley, Jools Holland and The Proclaimers all set for CarFest as tickets go on sale

A string of top acts have been unveiled as tickets for next year's CarFest go on sale.

80s favourites Madness, Bananarama and Rick Astley will all feature, along with Status Quo, Jools Holland, The Proclaimers, The Feeling and comic Peter Kay.

The unmissable family festival is back for its seventh year next summer and the first wave of acts was announced this morning as tickets went on sale.

Organiser Chris Evans announced the first musical acts on his Radio 2 show earlier today.

For the foodie fans, Joe Wicks, Nadiya Hussain, Candice Brown and Atul Kochhard will join festival favourite Tom Kerridge in the CarFest Kitchen.

Car fanatics will be able to get their fix with a car bungee that has never been attempted before in the UK, whilst CarTopia will transport you in to the future of cars.

The Car Paddock is back, celebrating the very best convertibles, coupes, grand tourers, saloons, shooting breaks and sports cars. Take a trip to Oktoberfest that will transport you to an authentic German Village featuring a wonderful display of the best German cars themed amongst a Bavarian beer hall with traditional food, music and entertainment.

CarFest North will be kicking things off on 27th-29th July and CarFest South will take place the following month from 24th-26th August.

Set in the rolling landscapes of Bolesworth Estate and Laverstoke Park Farm, these two unmissable family festivals are set to be bigger and better than ever for 2018.

Keep an eye out for more exciting announcements!

In the last six years the two annual events have raised an incredible £10.5 million for BBC Children in Need, whilst entertaining more than 600,000 festival goers of all ages with its unique and wonderfully eclectic mix of music, cars, food and fun, and 2018 promises to be the best year yet.

Book your tickets now at www.carfest.org

